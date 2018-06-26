Your chance to learn more about city CDBG spending

The City of Pittsburgh is hosting its two annual deliberative community forums for city residents to share their ideas for the 2019 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

At these forums, neighbors have the chance to learn about the grant, add community voices to the decision-making process, and engage with each other, community leaders, and city officials.

In South Pittsburgh, there will be a forum on Thursday, June 28 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the South Side Market House, 49 South 12th Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203

Forums are free and open to every resident of Pittsburgh. Each session includes: A brief overview of CDBG; Small group discussion of resident and neighborhood needs; Opportunity for Q&A with an expert panel; Dinner and refreshments; A survey for all attendees to complete to add their ideas and opinions to the CDBG process; An opportunity to give public testimony about CDBG; and, Free childcare and interpretive services available through pre-registration.

Those attending should plan to attend the entire 2.5 hours of the forum.

Walk-ins are welcome, but everyone is encouraged to pre-register at https://goo.gl/nxr9cd.