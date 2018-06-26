PLI posts occupancy info online on city's website

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections (PLI) has launched a Certificate of Occupancy search engine on their http://pittsburghpa.gov/pli/occupancy/index.html.

Certificates of Occupancy certify a building or structure, or portion thereof, conforms to the applicable Zoning Code and Building Codes enforced at the time the certificate was issued. The search tool will give residents, business owners, real estate agents and property owners the ability to determine the legal use of any building within the city limits.

A user can search by street address, parcel ID, permit number, and ward. PLI has also created a Search Guide that helps users understand the different ways certificates have been indexed over the years. The search tool and guide are accessible by visiting www.pittsburghpa.gov/pli/occupancy.

This effort is a result of leveraging existing technology to digitize hundreds of thousands of paper records spanning from the 1930s to present. Until 2016, a requestor was required to come downtown to PLI offices and ask an employee to make a copy of the record.

“Our Certificate of Occupancy search is a small but significant improvement in our business processes and speaks to our larger vision of transparent and open government. These records are public records and should be accessible to all.” said PLI Government and Public Relations Liaison Julie Asciolla.

Questions about the search or Certificates of Occupancy can be directed to plirecords@pittsburghpa.gov. Users are also encouraged to report any errors via email.