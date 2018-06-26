History Center museums to celebrate Fourth of July with patriotic activities

The Senator John Heinz History Center museum system will honor the Fourth of July with special patriotic activities throughout its three locations.

The Fort Pitt Museum in historic Point State Park will celebrate America’s birthday with Fourth at the Fort on Wednesday, July 4, beginning at 11 a.m.

At 11 a.m., visitors can gather in the Fort Pitt Block House yard to commemorate the Fourth of July by helping to lower a British ensign and raise a 36-foot, 13-star American flag with help from museum staff and local scouts. The American flag is the same size and pattern as the flag that originally flew over Fort Pitt more than 200 years ago. The patriotic ceremony will conclude with the singing of the National Anthem by members of the Yinzer Singers.

From 1-4 p.m., the museum will present free living history demonstrations in Point State Park. Visitors can learn about Fort Pitt and Western Pennsylvania’s critical role in the American Revolution from costumed reenactors and watch 18th century rifle and musket demonstrations.

Inside the museum, visitors can participate in one-hour guided tours of the Fort Pitt Museum throughout the day. Highlights tours will begin at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. and are included with regular museum admission.

The Fort Pitt Museum thanks the Pittsburgh Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for the use of the Fort Pitt Block House grounds and for its care, promotion, and historic interpretation of Block House history for 124 years of its 254-year history.

For more information, visit http://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/fort-pitt.

The Smithsonian-affiliated Heinz History Center will host a moving and patriotic Flag Ceremony on Wednesday, July 4 at noon.

Visitors are welcome to join local veterans in the History Center’s Great Hall to help unfurl a giant, 36-foot American flag. Led by museum staff, the ceremony will include singing of the National Anthem and a moment of silence for those who have served our country.

The flag ceremony is included with regular museum admission.

The Fourth of July flag ceremony is part of the History Center’s America 101 initiative, which engages and inspires the public to learn American history through public programs, educational outreach, and special exhibitions.

For more information, visit http://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/america-101.

Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village in Avella, Pa., will celebrate the spirit of America with its Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

Visitors are invited to don their red, white, and blue for an all-American day of family fun, including popular 19th century family games like races, an egg toss, and a pie-eating contest. There will also be a special reading of the Declaration of Independence inside the Fairview church in the 19th Century Meadowcroft Historic Village.

Visitors can also watch a blacksmith forge red-hot iron, step inside a wigwam, and try their hand at the atlatl, a prehistoric spear-thrower. Tours of the Meadowcroft Rockshelter, a National Historic Landmark, and the oldest site of human habitation in North America, will be available throughout the day.

For more information, visit http://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.