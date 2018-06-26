ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Fathers' Day brunch benefit

 
June 26, 2018

Knights of Columbus Gilmary Council #3868 held a "Father's Day Appreciation Breakfast" in St. Sylvester's Church Hall, on St. Sylvester's church grounds, in Brentwood on Sunday, June 17. The "all you can eat" complete buffet included an omelette station, many breakfast items and pastries, all prepared by "Signature Servings by Chef Steve." American Flag lapel pins and chocolate #1 Dads were also given out. All profits will be used to support local food banks, two Pittsburgh area seminarians, and the Knights of Columbus "Coats for Kids" project. Pictured in the photo are council members Dennis Terreri, Jim Lacher and Bernie Windstein, serving some of the guests attending. To learn more about the Knights of Columbus and Gilmary Council, visit their website: www.gilmaryknights3868.org.













 
