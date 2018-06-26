Cool Globes exhibit debuts in Pittsburgh

The City of Pittsburgh has announced the grand opening of Cool Globes in Pittsburgh. The nearly 30 large globe sculptures - described as “public art with a purpose”- will be on display in Market Square, PPG Plaza, and Gateway Center through early October.

Cool Globes: Hot Ideas for a Cooler Planet aims to raise awareness of and inspire viewers to take actions on climate change.

“Cool Globes offers a message of hope and resiliency that is what Pittsburgh is all about,” Mayor William Peduto said. ‎”I encourage everyone to visit the globes and learn more about what you can do to help combat climate change.”

Each globe features a message on how both the public and businesses can help reduce and mitigate climate change every day through actions such as increasing energy efficiency in homes and businesses, purchasing products made with 100-percent post-consumer material, increasing recycling and greening urban landscapes.

“The conversation that ‘Cool Globes’ enlivens is perfectly aligned with Pittsburgh’s growing role as a climate leader,” said Andrew McElwaine, vice-president of Sustainability for the Endowments. “Our individual and collective efforts have a massive impact on the sustainability of our planet, and this innovative exhibit helps spread that message in a creative, informative and fun way. The Heinz Endowments are pleased to help underwrite this important body of work.”

The Cool Globes Pittsburgh exhibit is made possible in part thanks to Heinz Endowments and PNC Foundation and will feature three new globes from local artists: Katy DeMent, Ashley Kyber, and Lindsay Wright.

“The Cool Globes exhibit is internationally recognized not only for its artistry but also for shining a light on the environment,” said Greg Jordan, PNC general counsel, and chief administrative officer-. “The exhibit, and the globe we selected for installation at Triangle Park that represents green building, couldn’t be a more natural fit with PNC’s commitment to sustainability initiatives. We can think of no better place to showcase this exhibit and the work of local artists than our hometown.”

Cool Globes, Inc. was established as a 501(c)3 non-profit in 2006. The exhibit premiered in Chicago in 2007, in partnership with the Field Museum of Natural History and Mayor Daley’s Office of Environment, with more than three million viewers. The exhibit went on to travel the world, exhibiting in four continents, with plaques translated into nine languages. Pittsburgh will be Cool Globes 20th exhibition city.

Cool Globes Founder, Wendy Abrams, explains, “It’s often difficult to talk about climate change in a positive light, given what is at stake. But this exhibit is about solutions and presents both hope and tangible actions. It’s hard to use the words “fun” and “climate change” in the same sentence, but given the spectacular artwork of these artists, and the interactive nature of the exhibit, I think we’ve managed to do just that.”