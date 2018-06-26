BigBurgh.com has summer food info

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety has announced that BigBurgh.com is partnering with Citiparks to feature the City of Pittsburgh Summer Food Service Program sites in its listings of free meal locations.

Summer meals available through the Summer Food Service Program are an important part of BigBurgh’s service listings, as BigBurgh was created with a special focus on youth experiencing homelessness.

To access the summer meal listings, go to http://www.BigBurgh.com, select the “Family” or “Male/Female/Transgender 24 and under” filter, select the red “services” button, and select the dinner plate Icon. The Summer Food Service Program listings are also available at the Citiparks website: http://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/grubup/summer-program.html

BigBurgh.com is a City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety web-app listing free services for people experiencing homelessness, or anyone in dire need. Anyone, from first responders, to service providers, and the general public can use BigBurgh to find free, easy-to-use services throughout Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

While designed to be used on a mobile phone, anyone can access the BigBurgh website from any device that can access the internet. BigBurgh lists essential everyday needs, such as meals, shelter, clinics, showers, and laundry, clothing, and diapers, and expert help with financial, legal, and employment matters, as well as essential emergency hotlines. Lists are shown based on the user’s location, and services are described in concise, jargon-free terms.

While BigBurgh.com recently joined the list of city web-apps in 2018, City of Pittsburgh police officers, under the leadership of Assistant Chief Ana Kudrav, were among the first users of BigBurgh.com during its pilot phase in 2016. Since the city’s adoption of the web-app this year, the city has seen an average of over 4,800 monthly users.

Citiparks operates the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Pittsburgh Public Schools. The Food Programs Division of Citiparks is a unique opportunity to provide food for the city’s youth—through the Summer Food Service Program, and the After-School Food Service Program. The Citiparks Food Programs are available to all children up to 18 years old, as well as individuals with any type of disability/handicap up to 21 years old.

The Citiparks Summer Food Service Program is made possible by funding from the US Department of Agriculture through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.