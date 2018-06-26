ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

MWCDC advocacy group initial meeting is June 27

 
June 26, 2018



The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation Advocacy Committee will hold its first meeting on Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. at the Mount Washington Health Active Living Community Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.

The role of this new committee is to create campaigns for influencing decision-makers and to establish the advocacy priorities of the community.

At the inaugural meeting, they will be discussing and brainstorming ideas that will help form the community voice, vision and role in creating a Welcome Center for the neighborhood. Area residents are welcome to come with creative ideas on potential locations, use/role/presence and partners/supporters that are needed to engage with to make this project a reality.

Everyone is welcome to attend and participate.

 
