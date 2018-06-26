ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

S. Side Presby July 2sdays youth club

 
June 26, 2018



The South Side Presbyterian Church is planning two fun Youth Club evenings, which they’re calling Youth Club “July 2sdays,” on July 3 and July 10 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. 

All youth ages 4 - 16 years are welcome for singing and informal worship with a lesson and then gym recreation as well as trying out the cool shuffleboard equipment for some “new” games.

The church is at S. 20th and Sarah streets.

For more information, call 412-431-0118.



 
