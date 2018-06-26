Allegheny Health Network plans neighborhood hospital in Brentwood

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has identified Brentwood Borough as a planned location for one of four neighborhood hospitals it will build across western Pennsylvania over the next two years.

Unlike standalone emergency departments or urgent care centers, AHN’s neighborhood hospital model is a fully licensed facility that is open 24/7 and offers an assortment of onsite clinical services, including an emergency department, 10 inpatient beds, diagnostic care and other complementary medical services. The hospitals will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and other experienced health care professionals, all of whom are aligned around a proven, high-quality care model.

Last October, AHN and Highmark Health announced that neighborhood hospitals would be part of the organization’s $1 billion investment strategy to further improve access to affordable, high-quality health care services in the western Pennsylvania region. AHN has formed a joint venture with Texas-based Emerus to build and manage the new facilities.

“Our neighborhood hospitals will bring to communities an innovative, patient-centered model that provides the best possible experience and outcomes for those requiring emergency care, short hospital stays and other outpatient services,” said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN president and CEO. “We have taken a number of important steps over the past several years to expand access to AHN physicians and programs, and this wonderful new facility in Brentwood will further ensure that the people who live in and near this community have more exceptional choices close to home for their health care needs.”

AHN’s neighborhood hospitals will offer coordinated services, from emergency care to referrals to onsite primary and specialty care physicians, if needed. The hospitals will also be integrated into AHN’s EPIC electronic health record, allowing medical records to be accessed and shared.

Among design elements, AHN Brentwood—Neighborhood Hospital will feature nursing stations configured to maximize sightlines and accessibility, allowing staff to easily monitor exam rooms and minimize response times. Technologically advanced CT and X-ray procedure rooms will provide comfort for patients of any age, with adjacent observation rooms that keep families together during procedures. An onsite lab will expedite testing processes so patients don’t have to wait long for results.

AHN Brentwood will be closely aligned with the network’s Jefferson Hospital, in nearby Jefferson Hills, and AHN’s hospitals in the City of Pittsburgh, for patients who require a more acute level of care or follow-up appointments with specialists. It will also complement Jefferson’s existing outpatient and primary care services in the Brentwood community.

Brentwood and its adjacent communities of Baldwin, White Hall, Overbrook, Carrick, and other neighborhoods in the area, currently have limited options for the services AHN’s new neighborhood hospital will offer. AHN’s goal and priority in selecting locations for the neighborhood hospitals is to ensure patients and Highmark members have access to the broadest scope of services and highest quality of care possible in the most convenient and cost-effective settings.

The network recently secured regulatory approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health for its Hempfield neighborhood hospital, and it will comply with all applicable hospital licensure rules and regulations for each of its planned facilities.