This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 27, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Denise Stanley, 138 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Stephanie El, 12 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Hilltop Redevelopment LLC, 0 E. Warrington Avenue (14C-218), 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM307.1, 301.3, PM302.4, 302.7, 925.06.

• Bernadette and Donald Frazier Sr., 119 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.13, 304.1.

• Tonya Blohm, 246 Parkfield Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.8, 307.1.

• Mary G. Wolf, 313 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Kevin J. Krut, 112 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.9.

• Renee DeVaughn, 207 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.7, PM304.11, 304.2.

• Alice St. Investment LLC, 107 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• George and Gloria Larkins, 219 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.