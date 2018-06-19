Real estate transactions for issue of June 19

16th Ward

William Gadd trustee et al. to Austin Everett at 2503 Cobden St. for $134,019.

William Andrew Gadd et al. to Joseph Saad at 2717 Josephine St. for $171,600.

Regis Burke to Jeri Boehm at 2822 Mary St. for $159,000.

Estate of Wanda Janoski to TW Holdings 11 LLC at 2107 Wrights Way for $143,500.

17th Ward

Richard Bilby to South Side Neighborhood Assn. Tr #1002012 at 2012 Larkins Way for $36,000.

Elaine L Bruno aka Miller et al. to Cortez McClendon at 38 Mt. Oliver St. for $30,000.

Catherine Dees to Raymond Shrift and James Koon at 16 S. 17th St. for $415,000.

18th Ward

Socrates Realty LLC to Daniel Fiorito at 63 Beltzhoover Ave. for $105,000.

Bhoop Sehrawat trustee to Eric Sprosty at 41 Pasadena St. for $179,000.

Pritchard Hill Capital LLC to Dream Investments Group LLC at 55 Roanoke St. for $400,000.

Joel Wurschmidt to Matthew Kitson at 443 Ruxton St. for $180,000.

19th Ward

Rafet Ducic to Cass Zielinski at 62 Greenbush St. for $15,858.

Ben Clark to Casey Reiber at 730 Mayville Ave. for $130,000.

Raymond William Weaver III et al. to Big Ham Group Inc. at 415 Meridan St. for $90,000.

Three Rivers Real Estate Ventures LLC to Jeffrey Juricich at 650 Southern Ave. for $225,000.

Linda Ann Abate to Jon Michael Kerestes at 9 Whitworth St. for $14,337.

G. Gray Garland Jr. to Paul Martinez and Leah Surmacz at 402 William St. for $100,000.

29th Ward

William Beck to Madelaine Berche and Isaac Deboer at 2253 Almont Ave. for $84,500.

Thomas Rush to Yesenia Arteaga at 2416 Edgar St. for $129,900.

Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Mid Atlantic Modern Homes LLC at 113 Newett St. for $25,000.

Louise Jarosz to Khem Bhattarai at 108 Nuzum Ave. for $62,000.

Mildred Novak to Martin Sobieralski Jr. at 2718 Waterman Ave. for $75,000.

30th Ward

Justin's Heroes LLC to Meirav Capital 1 LLC at 718 Brownsville Road for $250,000.

Y & Q Management Inc. to Minh Thu Hoang at 135 Zara St. for $3,000.

Mt. Oliver

Regis Nickles II to Regeneration Properties LLC at 206 Moye Place for $14,000.

Damon Skiles to Quincy Avenue Holdings L.P. at 109 Quincy St. for $10,000.

Michael Lutestanski II to Casman Property Management LLC at 123 St. Joseph St. for $35,000.