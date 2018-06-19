WIC will be distributing checks for Farmers' Market Nutrition Program

The Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) has started distributing Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) checks.

Each eligible participant will receive $20 worth of FMNP checks for the summer for purchasing Pennsylvania-grown fresh fruits and vegetables at any participating Pennsylvania FMNP authorized farm markets or farm stands. The vouchers are redeemable at nearly 80 locations in Allegheny County, along with any authorized location in Pennsylvania.

To find a redeemable location, call the local WIC office, or visit the Allegheny County Health Department’s website for the complete list: https://goo.gl/FtbVTo. These locations can also be accessed via the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture FMNP authorized farmers markets search page: http://www.pafmnp.com.

WIC urges participants to pick up their FMNP checks early, and to use them at the farmers’ markets in the summer when the best selection of locally grown produce is available. The deadline to obtain FMNP checks is September 28; however, it is important to note that the FMNP check supply could run out prior to the deadline. FMNP checks are valid through November 30, 2018.

For more information about WIC, including how to apply for benefits, call the Health Department’s WIC Program at 412-350-5801. Residents can also call the statewide toll-free number, 1-800-WIC-WINS, or visit http://www.pawic.com.

PA WIC is funded by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.