MWCDC is recruiting new Board Members

The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) is currently accepting nominations for its 2018 Board Elections.

Those interested in serving on the Board of Directors may get more information on n the MWCDC web-site at https://mwcdc.org/board-of-directors/elections. Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to info@mwcdc.org by 4 p.m. on July 31.

Eligible candidates will be contacted to schedule face-to-face meetings throughout August and September. The election will be held at the October Community forum. Board terms are three years.

All candidates must be members of the MWCDC, join online by filling out the membership registration at mwcdc.org, and must be a resident, homeowner, property owner, business, institution or organization located in Mt. Washington or Duquesne Heights.

Board candidates who are successful in the election are responsible for attending monthly board meetings, bi-monthly committee meetings and monthly Community Forum meetings; and should expect to spend an average of 10 hours every month on MWCDC business. All MWCDC Board members are required to sign a Code of Conduct, Ethics Statement and a Conflict of Interest / Disclosure Statement.

The MWCDC Nominating Committee will conduct interviews with candidates and put forward the names of recommended candidates. Board Nominated Candidates will present their views and backgrounds at the September Community Forum, and elections will be held at the October Community Forum.