Free child care approved for city employees and community events

 
June 19, 2018



Mayor William Peduto signed legislation approved last week by Pittsburgh City Council to provide free, on-site child care for city employees and those attending designated community events. 

The legislation will cover the costs of child care at up 15 days per year that the Pittsburgh Public Schools have scheduled closure days but are City of Pittsburgh work days: such days could include in-service days, certain holidays and parent-teacher conference days. Child care on such days would be provided at the City-County Building. 

Child care will also be provided at up to 20 citywide community events, such as Capital Budget hearings, as designated by the Mayor’s Office. 

The services will be provided under a contract with Flexable LLC, a pop-up child care company, at a cost not to exceed $43,875. All Flexable caregivers have pediatric safety training and state-mandated clearances. 

The mayor submitted the child care legislation to council on May 21.

 
