Dairy District summer events

The Carrick Dairy District will host several upcoming community activities this summer.

A Neighborhood Flea Market will be held on Saturday, June 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Historic Dairy District Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Rd. The flea market is sponsored by the Historic Carrick Dairy District, EDS and Turner Dairy.

A Pie Baking Contest, Stars, Stripes and Pies! is planned for July 4 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dairy District Pavilion. All bakers looking to show off their skills are welcome. Prizes includes a Community Baker Starter Package from The Bakery Society of Pittsburgh valued at $300. Sponsored by the Historic Dairy District and Grounded.

Register by calling Janaha 412-361-2099 xtn 4.