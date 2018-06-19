City launches grass-cutting program for seniors, veterans and the disabled

The City of Pittsburgh has launched City Cuts, a free grass cutting program for seniors 62 years or older, veterans, and those with a disability who reside in the City of Pittsburgh.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith piloted the program in District 2, after seeing its success she introduced legislation in 2017 to grow the effort citywide.

The city is currently opening the enrollment period for residents to apply for City Cuts with an expectation that the program will go live in the next several weeks. Service for approved applicants will be provided approximately every two weeks, weather permitting, from July to September for 2018.

Residents can apply by calling 311, filling out the online form at http://pittsburghpa.gov/citycuts/#popup, or visiting a branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Local contractors or community organizations that wish to bid on providing services can do so through the City of Pittsburgh online procurement portal Beacon at http://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon/index.html.

To read more about this program, check out the website: http://pittsburghpa.gov/citycuts/.