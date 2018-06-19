ChamberChoice has insurance options and more for small businesses

Craig Pritts of JRG Associates presented on ChamberChoice programs at the June 14 South Side Chamber of Commerce luncheon at South Side Barbecue Company.

In 1991, chambers of commerce in western Pennsylvania formed the Chambers of Commerce Service Corporation (CCSC) under the ChamberChoice brand to provide health insurance options for their members. Today ChamberChoice is recognized throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio and offers customer service, products, education, and confidence in quality and cost.

Nearly 100 chambers of commerce partner with CCSC to help members sort through business expenses and make informed, economic decisions for health insurance, human resources and administration services, energy purchasing, and business insurance. ChamberChoice serves businesses of all sizes.

Energy purchasing and commercial business insurance are other areas in which ChamberChoice is having impact. With energy deregulation, ChamberChoice partnered with OnDemand Energy Solutions to help businesses find the best pricing on electric and natural gas costs. Today, they manage more than $2 billion in total energy.

ChamberChoice helps members reduce premium costs for business and commercial insurance through Penn National Insurance, which has an excellent rating and has been operating for almost 100 years. Penn National Insurance has paid out over $9 million in dividends to Chamber members and announced a 10 percent dividend this year for participating chamber member businesses.

JRG Advisors, the managing company and insurance brokerage firm for ChamberChoice, partners with multiple companies which provide discounted payroll and spending account administration for businesses. They provide cell phone products, prescription discount cards, pet insurance, and financial protection with disability and life insurance.

For South Pittsburgh chamber membership, contact the South Side Chamber of Commerce at info@southsidechamber.org or 412-431-3360. For more about ChamberChoice, visit http://www.chamberchoice.com or call 1-800-377-3539.