Annual South Side Home Tour is this Saturday with Neighborhood Art Walk

The 27th annual South Side Home Tour will take place this Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ten houses will showcase South Side’s diverse living spaces – single family homes, condos - with a view and without - on the Flats, Slopes and The Hollow. The South Side Community Council will also take the opportunity to share more than their homes with visitors suggesting, “They come for the houses but stay for the experience.”

Tickets are available in advance at SouthSideCommunityCouncil.org for $18 until June 22. Day of event, tickets will be available for $20 at Check-in at UPMC Mercy South Side Outpatient Center, 2000 Mary Street, Pgh., PA 15203.

Free parking is available in the UPMC employee lot at 21st and Josephine streets during the home tour.

The Neighborhood Art Walk addition of the home tour highlights the art within walking distance of our home. Attendees are invited to visit the following during or after the tour: Michael Hertrich Art + Frame, Fireborn Studios, Fox Way Murals, Big Dog Coffee, Zenith, The Mosaic Stairs, Perlora, Vessel, Thai Me Up, Phillips Elementary School and Streets on Carson

Homeowners who open their homes to visitors during the tour often are asked, “Why do you live in South Side?” A walk through the neighborhood’s homes and art stops should easily answer their question.