So. Side Community Council general meeting is on June 25

The South Side Community Council’s general meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 25 at The Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street.

In addition to the organization’s board elections, city officials will present plans for the East Carson Street infrastructure project that will begin in the later part of 2018. PWSA will also share information related to the lead service line replacement that will impact various portions of the South Side Flats.