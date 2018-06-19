Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 142/18 on Thursday, June 21 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Clark Hill PLC, applicant, and Forest City Station Square Associates LP, owner, for 309(301) Station Square Drive in the 19th Ward (Zoning District SP-4).

Applicant requests signage for Josh Gibson Memorial Park.

Variances: Station Square Signage Regulations Adopted by Planning Commission: Sponsorship Sign not for Public Destination Facility. Sign on archway and History and Donor Board for Josh Gibson Heritage Park.

Zone case 143/18 on Thursday, June 28 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of JSF Saw Mill Run EX LLC, applicant, and 860 Realty Corporation, owner, for 880 Saw Mill Run Blvd. in the 18th Ward (Zoning District HC).

Applicant requests new wall mounted business ID signs.

Variances: 919.03.M.4: Maximum 80 sq. ft. in sign face area permitted and 314.2 sq. ft. and 157 sq. ft. requested; Maximum height above grade 40’ permitted and 45.3’ and 43.8’ requested; Maximum letter height on wall signs below 40’ 4’ permitted.

Zone case 140/18 on Thursday, June 28 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Sign Pro Archtectural, applicant, and Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, owner, for 1811 Brownsville Road in the 29th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests to erect one 12 sq. ft. ground mounted identification sign with LED lettering at front of existing library.

Variance: 919.03.O.3: Electronic non-advertising signs are not permitted in LNC zoning district.

Zone case 147/18 on Thursday, June 28 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Dennis J. Rea, applicant and owner, for 23 S. 27th Street in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R2-VH).

Applicant requests use of structure as an art studio. Business identification sign.

Variance: 911.02: Use as art studio is not permitted in R2 zoning district.

Review: 919.01.F: Signs identifying nonconformities need review by ZBA.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 000209, dated 6/17/2005, permitted occupancy, “4’ open fence northerly and easterly property line accessory to two-story real estate/contractors office with one dwelling unit and two outdoor parking spaces; Certificate of Occupancy 13-OCC-00129, dated 4/10/13, permitted occupancy “Use of two-story structure as two-family dwelling with two-car tandem outdoor parking on northerly side.”.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.