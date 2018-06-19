This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 20, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Prop LLC, 12 German Square, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Angela Kevin, 934 Grand Avenue, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Michael Berger, 30 S.6th Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 301.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Christina K. Rodgers, 325 Edith Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.7, 302.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at 9:45 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Maurice and Nancy Nernberg, 106 Whitworth Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Mathew Malone, 121 Reese Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 20, at 10:15 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Cynthia and Vincent Pielin, 70 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.42A.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 21, at 1:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Honradez Investment Group LLC, 307 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Honradez Investment Group LLC, 307 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.7, 304.6, 925.06.

• Jebun Neher, 401 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Jonathan Meneffe, 337 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 307.1, 301.3, 302.4.

• Cumulus Mgmt. LP, 623 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 301.3.

• Eric Goldberg, 1301 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 18th Ward, Code 922.2.

• James Tierno, 156 W. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Clinton Gable, 449 Winton Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Calliope and Nick Kavalieratos, 1206 Amanda Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.7.

• Alan R. and Kimberly Gennari, 1140 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 302.8, 922.02.

• John J. Varney, 2400 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 302.3.

• ANA Realty LLC, 2608 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Bat Ami Sulami, 245 E. Meyers Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Green Spaces Mgmt. LLC, 303 Kirk Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Sdab Family Trust, 303 Kirk Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.6.

• Richard Franciscus, 1705 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Richard Franciscus, 1705 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.8, 302.7, 922.2.

• Optimum Realty Corp., 238 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.7.

• James and Mary Ann Barringer, 110 Minooka Street, 29th Ward, Code 340.6.

• Go Invest Wisely LLC, 313 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Code 304.9.

• James and Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 604.3.

• Ebony Thomas, 246 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Arthur and Jacqueline Beck, 404 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Tammy M. Luong, 326 Matthews Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 304.12, 305.3, 304.13.

• Tajudeen Ogunnoiki, 228 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.8, 302.3.

• Y&Q Mgmt., 413 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Jeffrey Dupree, 402 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM307.1, 301.3, PM302.4.

• Joseph Wasiecko, 1626 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32nd Ward, Codes 922.2, 302.8.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.