Mt. Oliver Housing Court

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Raymond Frankert, 2 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Christopher Kramer, 173 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation.

• Trzade Management LLC, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Regina Castel (McClain), 687 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Steven Reinsel, 424 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Eco Engineering, 306 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Regeneration Properties, 208 Moye Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Eco Engineering, 42 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• MO Rentals, 129 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Jim Mackanick, 705 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• George Dayieb, 811 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• William Winkler, 113 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Robert Burns, 150 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Syed and Franker Properties, 3 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Robert Dean, 346 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• James Garvey, 1786 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• George Dayieb, 267 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• George Tersine, 410 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Steeltown Management, 120 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Kenneth Balch, 140 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• CZ Realty, 129 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Roger Wood, 191 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Venusian Management Group, 125 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• James Hancock, 122 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Grenat LP, 712 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Michael Richards, 131 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Grandma Roses Properties, 636 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Sanitation; 302.3, Sidewalks & Driveways; 302.4, Weeds.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.