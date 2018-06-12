ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

St. Sylvester's award winners

 
June 12, 2018

The St. Sylvester "Do the Write Thing" Challenge essay contest winners are: Carter Betz, seventh grade; Harry, Zheng sixth grade; teachers Mrs. Susan Clancy and Mrs. Toni Chekan; Ella Cupka, sixth grade; and, Julia Ferranti, eighth grade. The "Do the Write Thing" Challenge is designed to give sixth, seven and eighth grade students the opportunity to communicate their thoughts on the impact of violence on their lives and to make personal commitments to reduce violence. The Pittsburgh DtWT is a program of the Allegheny County Family Courts. This year's presentation was on Thursday, May 31. Student winners from each school and their parent were invited to a dinner followed by an awards ceremony.













 
