Real estate transactions for issue of June 12

 
June 12, 2018



16th Ward

Arlene Pindel to Dawn Rich trustee at 2715 Cobden St. for $218,000.

MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Edmund Wagoner III and Alans Wagoner at 1321 Cologne St. for $64,664.

Carl Stepanovich to Michael Glanville and Joshua Ebaugh at Josephine St. for $14,000.

Kathleen Anne Giblin to Patrick and Barbara Ann Franc at 2250 Mary St. Apt 214 for $234,500.

Carol Myers to Zachary and August Carlino at 2744 Mission St. for $180,000.

Benjamin Dippel to Kelly O'Donnell Daudin and Alexandra Gabrielli at 2725 Sumner St. for $192,000.

17th Ward

Brett Bergman to Ann Hohn at 910 Bingham St. Unit B for $273,000.

Edward Cerminara et al. to Daniel Paul Mladnick and Sarah Hymowitz at 20 Magdalena St. for $91,000.

Amanda L Bobrzynski Monteverde to Britney Brinkman at 1111 Mary Ann St. for $191,500.

Richard Thomas et al. to Shaun and Amy Hrutkay at 106 S. Tenth St. for $150,000.

Paul John Latsko Jr. to Jeff and Lisa Lorraine Alexander at 101 S. 11th St. for $313,000.

Heather White to Xiaosi Zeng at 73 S. 14th St. for $300,000.

18th Ward

Dennis Doas to Industry Enterprises LLC at 69 Allen Ave. for $97,500.

Estate of Francis Welsbacher to Conniston Holdings LLC at 205 Conniston Ave. for $13,500.

Terri Harper to Industry Enterprises LLC at 519 Curtin Ave. for $18,000.

19th Ward

Robert Barth to Andrew James DeRosa at 229 Amabell St. for $143,000.

Brian Wuenschell to Matthew Serota at 183 London Towne Drive for $155,900.

29th Ward

Citizens Bank Pennsylvania to OSC LLC at 27 Calhoun Ave. for $57,000.

Craig LaLama to Burns & Burns North LLC at 16 Cedricton St. for $75,000.

Filomena Garofalo to Adrian Predmore at 403 Overbrook Blvd. for $135,000.

Morgan Brendel et al. to James and Amanda Jayne Pack at 407 Parallel Ave. for $64,000.

Joseph Dolata III et al. to Parlay Properties LLC at 126 Stewart Ave. for $80,500.

Mt. Oliver

LPB Properties LLC to Beechco LLC at 461 Hayes Ave. for $21,000.

 
