ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Clean air for our children

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 12, 2018



With the end of the school year quickly approaching, it is time we turn our attention to the safety of our children and the air they are breathing.

Currently, Allegheny County is tied at eighth in the country for worst metro air quality year-round, putting the fragile lungs of our future in preventable danger. Along with this terrible ranking, Allegheny County has received F’s from the American Lung Association for our air quality (reference to related article in the Post-Gazette).

With asthma rates in Allegheny County already at 22 percent, our children cannot afford to be put in even more jeopardy. It is time that County Executive Rich Fitzgerald stands up to the polluters by enforcing the regulations important to protecting our health. His failure to enforce the laws that regulate polluters is leading to unavoidable exposure for our children to the asthma-inducing air pollutants.

If we want to continue to grow as a livable city, we need clean air free from toxic pollutants for our current and future generations.

Please help hold Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald accountable and urge him to protect our children from further exposures. Kids have a right to breathe clean air while playing outside this summer.

Carla Richards

South Side

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/18/2018 02:31