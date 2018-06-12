Two more Hard-To-Recycle events coming during June

The Pennsylvania Resources Council will host two Hard-To-Recycle Collection events to accept e-waste, cell phones, tires and more in June:

• Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Bethel Park High School.

• Saturday, June 30, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Quaker Valley High School, Leetsdale.

Individuals can dispose of cell/home phones, CFL bulbs, computer towers and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, UPS/servers, Zip drives, etc.), expanded polystyrene packaging material, microwave ovens, stereo equipment and video game consoles/DVD players at no cost.

Participants will pay a fee to drop off televisions, computer monitors, printers, alkaline batteries, CDs/DVDs/floppy discs, fluorescent tubes, small Freon appliances, tires (with and without rims) and VHS tapes.

For complete collection event information – including a list of items accepted and associated costs – visit http://www.prc.org or call PRC at 412-488-7490 x236.

PRC is hosting a total of five hard-to-recycle collections in 2018. Upcoming collections will take place in West Mifflin in August and in Robinson Township in October.

PRC’s 2018 hard-to-recycle campaign is sponsored by Allegheny County Health Department, Colcom Foundation, Duquesne Light Watt Choices, LANXESS, Municipality of Bethel Park, NewsRadio 1020 KDKA, NOVA Chemicals, UPMC and WPXI 11 Cares.