South Side library June activities

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- South Side has a June full of activities planned for children, teens and adults.

Children’s activities include:

Storytime: Family Fun on Thursdays, June 21 and 28. Bring the whole family for books, songs and rhymes. Through the joy of reading, children will expand their vocabulary, exercise the imagination and develop important social and emotional skills. For children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

The National Aviary Presents: Mother Nature’s Diner on Thursday, June 14 at 11a.m. The National Aviary is bringing nature to South Side. Through puppets, props and live birds, Mother Nature introduces children to different birds, their foods, and how each species eats. For children ages 4-6 and their caregivers.

Drag Queen Story Hour will take place on Saturday, June 16 at 1 p.m. Dance, sing and play during a special event to celebrate Pride month. The story hour will celebrate diversity, promote self-acceptance and gender expression and honor each child as an individual. Dress up in your most fabulous attire and get ready to have fun! Recommended for families with children birth to grade 5.

Teen activities include Teen Time on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. If you’re into cool art projects, epic games, music, food and just chilling out – come kick it at Teen Time.

Adult programing includes:

Crochet and Knitting Club on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m.

Join in at CLP - South Side for the Crochet and Knitting Group. They are a group of friendly crochet and knitting fans, looking to teach and learn from other friendly crafters. Bring a current projects or start something new.

Healthy Blood Pressure for All is on Saturday, June 9 from 2-3 p.m. Healthy Blood Pressure for All is a community-based effort from the American Heart Association and 412 Food Rescue that aims to improve high blood pressure by combining health education, self-monitoring tools referred to as Check. Change. Control.

Check. Change. Control. is an evidence-based program focused on lowing blood pressure through monitoring and health lessons.

Everyone is welcome to the Spring Book Sale on Friday and Saturday, June 22-23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – South Side in supporting the branch with a book sale. Books, DVDs, and audiobooks will be available.

Special events coming in July include: Pittsburgh Puppet Works on Thursday, July 5 at 11 a.m .; Carnegie Science Center on Thursday, July 26 at 3 p.m .; and, Weird Eric on Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m.

For more information, call 412-431-6680 or stop in at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- South Side, 2205 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203.