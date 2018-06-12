ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Prepared Pittsburgh classes are open to all city residents

 
June 12, 2018



Prepared Pittsburgh, a series of resilience and preparedness resources open to all city residents has been announced by the City of Pittsburgh.

Prepared Pittsburgh aims to help neighborhoods better face climate-related risks and ongoing stresses affecting their communities.

The classes will cover climate change in Pittsburgh, disaster preparedness, community medicine, energy efficiency, and water awareness. Descriptions of the classes are available at http://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/redtail/images/2822_Prepared_Pittsburgh.pdf.

In South Pittsburgh, Carnegie Library of PittsburghKnoxville will hold a class in Energy Efficiency at 5 p.m. on June 26. 

Check the website calendar (http://pittsburghpa.gov/onepgh) to look for other locations along with new and updated classes. 

 
