NPOs can apply for PA Fresh Paint Days

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is accepting applications for their 2018 Fresh Paint Days Pennsylvania, a program designed to provide community groups with paint and painting supplies enabling them to renew a community structure in need into something beautiful through the application of fresh paint.

This event is held in partnership with support from BEHR paint and The Home Depot. Eight grants of up to 20 gallons of exterior paint and a gift card for painting supplies will be awarded to tax-exempt groups within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Groups will have 30 days to complete their projects, September 1 through 30.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful will select the eight winning projects from among applications submitted. Selected grantees must meet the following requirements to be considered – only one building per application, proof of liability insurance, signed permission to paint from the building owner and two before photos of the intended project. Selected grantees must also agree to select a color from the Behr paint line and provide a final report with during and after photos.

“Through our partnership with BEHR and The Home Depot, Fresh Paint Days Pennsylvania empowers community groups to take a direct role in community revitalization efforts,” explains Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Keep Pennsylvania is pleased to continue offering this program to organizations as an impetus to improve our communities’ one structure at a time. It is a valuable program and I want to encourage community groups in Pennsylvania to take full advantage of this great opportunity.”

Applications must be received by July 31 and grants will be awarded early-August. For more information or to download the application visit: http://www.keeppabeautiful.org/grants-awards/fresh-paint-days/. Questions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

The Fresh Paint Days Pennsylvania grant is available to any tax-exempt group within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Private property owners or individual applicants cannot apply.