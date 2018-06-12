Gavel Club achieves APOST designation

Gavel Club of Toastmasters Carrick PA, https://bit.ly/2HC0Xbz, recently became a Quality Campaign with Allegheny Partners for Out-of-School Time (APOST).

The Gavel Club is a free program for youth in Grades 6-12 in which they practice skills to become better speakers and leaders. The program meets every first and third Saturdays from noon until 12:50 p.m. at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Knoxville Branch, 400 Brownsville Road.

APOST is a partnership of funders, intermediaries and providers dedicated to building a quality Out-of-School Time (OST) System that will contribute to the healthy successful development of young people as they progress through their school years, graduate from high school and enter into adulthood.

APOST believes high-quality programming and management enables youth workers to make the most impact on youths’ lives and retains youth in programming. Youth who are engaged in quality programs are equipped with the skills and motivation to improve their own outcomes as well as create a long-lasting impact within their communities.

To become an APOST Quality Campaign, Gavel Club Moderators from the Toastmasters Carrick PA club obtain clearances, set goals and actions plans, and attend quarterly trainings and meetings with other Out of School Time providers.

“Toastmasters Carrick PA Gavel Club is a fun learning experience in which youth are prepared for a future of being confident communicators and effective leaders,” says Matthew Mars, eighth grader at Arlington Middle School and Gavel Club president.

This summer begins the “Summer Snack Series.” Learn to become a better communicator and leader while enjoying snacks. The Summer Snack Series happens June 16, July 7 and 21 and August 4 and 8 at CLP-Knoxville from noon until 1 p.m. in the lower meeting room. Those in Grades 6-12, are welcome to join in for a snack and leave a better speaker.

Toastmasters Carrick PA is part of Toastmasters International, a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Toastmasters Carrick PA meets every first and third Saturdays at 10:15 a.m. at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh -Knoxville Branch, 400 Brownsville Road. Toastmasters Carrick PA is also a community partner with Pittsburgh Public Schools.

For information about Toastmasters Carrick PA, visit https://toastmasterscarrickpa.toastmastersclubs.org/.