DHS is collecting new sports equipment for Holiday Project

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is collecting new sports equipment – baseballs, basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, hockey sticks, helmets and pads, rackets, and outdoor games for the Holiday Project, which provides meaningful holiday gifts to children in families receiving DHS services related to abuse or homelessness.

Donations will be accepted through Friday, August 31 at the following locations:

Allegheny County Summer Concert Series at South Park and Hartwood Acres, items can be dropped off at the Allegheny County tent.

Allegheny County Movies in the Parks at South Park and North Park, items can be dropped off at the Allegheny County tent.

Allegheny County Courthouse – Executive’s Office, 436 Grant Street, Room 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Allegheny County Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, sporting equipment may be purchased through the Amazon.com Sporting Goods Drive Wish List. Items purchased through the Amazon wish list will be shipped directly to DHS.

For more information about the DHS Holiday Project, visit: http://www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/holidayproject.