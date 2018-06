Kinsey Vintage Market @ Grandview Park, a variety of antique, vintage and artisan vendors, will take place in Grandview Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 30.

The market, in cooperation with the Allentown CDC, will also feature live music with Gone South, craft beer vendors, food trucks, a local winery and moonshine.

For more information or to become a vendor, visit http://www.allentownpgh.com.