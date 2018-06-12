Parents can learn more about summer, screens, social media

St. Sylvester School and Parish has arranged a presentation for families with children using electronic media on Thursday, June 14 from 7-8 p.m. in St. Sylvester Church Hall, 3754 Brownsville Road.

Parents with children who now use phones and other electronics are welcome to learn more about “The 3 SSS; Summer, Screens and Social Media” presented by Pittsburgh Mercy.

With summer nearing, the presentation could be your first time, or a refresher course, on using and understanding social media. Organizers hope that by attending parents will leave with basic questions answered and resources that will help you as a parent with children using screens and social media.

RSVP to the school 412-882-9900, rectory 412-882-8593 or email jlong@saintsylvesterschool.org and provide the number of people who will be attending so there will be enough handouts for everyone. Leave a name, phone number and number of people attending if leaving a message.