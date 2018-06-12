Drag Queen Story Hour at the Knoxville library

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Knoxville will be hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m.

Dance, sing and play during this special event to celebrate Pride month. The story hour will celebrate diversity, promote self-acceptance and gender expression and honor each child as an individual. Dress up in your most fabulous attire and get ready to have fun.

The program is recommended for children birth-grade 5 and their caregivers.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Knoxville is at 400 Brownsville Road. Call 412-381-6543 or email antoszewskijo@carnegielibrary.org for more information.