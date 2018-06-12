ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

 
June 12, 2018



The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 13 , at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Mary Thompkins, 85 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.2.

• Paul F. Langbein, 311 Dawn Avenue, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 13 , at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Cynthia A. Renshaw, 1329 Rockland Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Charles A. and Maureen E. Hartung, 98 Ruth Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 13, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Tadd Iannetta, 68 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Kathleen Livingston, 2430 Starkamp Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.

 
