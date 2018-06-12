ACHD will survey area residents on opioid crisis

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) has received a two-year grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation to support the expansion of the department’s outreach in local communities affected by the opioid crisis.

A portion of the funds will be used to conduct in-depth interviews to gather data to help focus intervention strategies, while some will be awarded in mini-grants to support community overdose prevention and response efforts.

ACHD and the Allegheny County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) will be conducting the door-to-door community survey in portions of South Side, Mt. Washington and Mt. Oliver between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. from June 23-July 1. Responses to this 10-minute survey will remain anonymous, and participation is voluntary.

Homes will be selected randomly, so some community members may not be surveyed. Responses will help the ACHD and its community partners better support the health of our communities and respond to this crisis.

The survey will ask residents questions such as, “Which of these drugs are opioids?” or “Would you be interested in overdose response training?” Responses will be used to help develop initiative to address the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid overdose epidemic has had a devastating effect on residents and communities in Allegheny County,” said Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker. “We are very grateful to the Henry L. Hillman Foundation for providing us with this funding, which will allow us to get a more detailed understanding of how this public health crisis is impacting our local communities. This is just one more action step in our fight to address the opioid overdose epidemic and we will continue to fight this head-on so that we can save as many lives as possible.”

ACHD/MRC volunteers will be wearing blue shirts and ACHD/MRC identification badges. In addition to gathering information, the volunteers will be passing out educational materials and resources concerning addiction treatment, medication disposal, signs of an overdose and more.

In order to increase the effectiveness of intervention strategies, ACHD will work with a University of Pittsburgh qualitative research team led by Dr. Judy Chang, associated professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences and medicine, to support a better understanding of the current opioid crisis.

Call 412-678-ACHD (2243) and ask for Lauren if you have any questions or concerns about the survey program.