Real estate transactions for issues of May 29 & June 5
June 5, 2018
16th Ward
William Andrew Gadd to Jay and Joelle Lessler at 3011 Josephine St. for $126,000.
Marshall Real Estate LLC to Michael Fortunato at 2532 Larkin Way for $290,000.
Kirk Yogan to Karen Bryant at 2250 Mary St. Unit 115 for $244,000.
Christopher O'Neill to Carlos Ainsworth and Adrian Smith at 2336 Sarah St. for $244,880.
2611 Jane Street LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 2712 Sarah St. for $280,000.
Jodi K Chase Singer to John and Colleen Cain at 2128 Sidney St. for $227,500.
Michael Reynolds to 3 Brand Realty LLC at 313 Sterling St. for $40,000.
Carl Stepanovich II to Bruce and Joni Marantis at 3125 Josephine St. for $280,000.
Arriba Realty LLC to Brian Henciak at 2250 Mary St. Unit 106 for $335,000.
Aaron Shea to Allison Jedinak at 2720 Shelly St. for $146,560.
17th Ward
Christopher Petrone to Sean Hasson and Taylor Gasparovic at 1806 Fox Way for $212,900.
STH Development LLC to Raymond Erfort at 1912 Fox Way for $40,000.
1813 Mary LLC to Hoden Enterprises LLC at 1813 Mary St. for $170,000.
Daniel Dingus to 213INV LLC at 154 Monastery Place for $119,000.
Lynn McCarthy to Alyssa and Vasilii Bushunow at 14 Pius St. for $187,000.
Swisshelm Management to G Squared Capital L.P. at 82 S. 12th St. for $593,000.
91 S 15th LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 91 S. 15th St. for $225,000.
Dylan Munoz to Francesca Jung at 1910 Wharton St. for $311,000.
James O'Brien to James Conner at 117 Merriman Way Unit 27 for $475,000.
Patrick Linn to Colin Allen at 1824 Merriman Way Unit 42 for $410,000.
Murdock Group Inc. et al. to Lori Thomas at 141-1/2 S. 19th St. for $200,650.
B. James Shafer to Jeffrey Morris at 1913 Sidney St. for $187,500.
18th Ward
Jean Myers to David and Susan Marinelli at 75 Haberman Ave. for $22,800.
Stephen O'Malley to Thomas Hoffman at 416 Knox Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,930).
Dewayne Jones to Kestermartins and Eugenia Ugoh at 622 Lillian St. for $2,000.
Henry Hegerle to I Fix Bricks LLC at 307 Millbridge St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,254).
860 Realty Corp. to JSF Saw Mill EX LLC at Timberland Ave. for $1,700,000.
Marlex Properties LLC to Daniel Terlecki at 209 Caperton St. for $32,000.
Estate of Stephanie Gonsar to Steven Gonsar at 51 Harwood St. for $125,000.
Michael Hawkins to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA at 625 Lillian St. for $6,320 by sheriff's deed.
Darlene Geier to HSBC Bank USA NA trustee at 120 Reifert St. for $2,498 by sheriff's deed.
19th Ward
John Smathers III to Stephen Dunton at 55 Albert St. for $130,000.
Kelly King to Eric and Molly Revak at 253 Republic St. for $305,000.
Matthew Portune to West Allen Capital 25 LLC at 811 Southern Ave. for $134,000.
Conrad Bricker to Bernard and Judith Weiss at 1 Trimont Lane 1120B for $395,000.
Gilbert McNie III to MTGLQ Investors L.P. at 457 Augusta St. for $2,870 by sheriff's deed.
Robert Stokes to James Nickman Jr. and Heather Nickman at 1000 Grandview Ave. Unit 406 for $374,000.
Douglas Santschi to George Raftis III and Caitlin Raftis at 231 Merrimac St. for $112,800.
Amy Leopold to Robert Shaposka at 1 Trimont Lane Unit 103P for $162,000.
29th Ward
Marlex Properties LLC to Ja Von A Key White at 426 Ariston St. for $89,900.
Estate of Louise Burkley to William Joseph Geisler at 102 Kirk Ave. for $13,140.
Bill Sfamenos to G & I Holdings L.P. at 33 Merritt Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,170).
Nadine Harris to Carlos and Amber Aviles at 120 Nobles Lane for $65,000.
Jacqueline Parker to William and Erica Medina at 313-315 Birmingham Ave. for $30,000.
NexTier Bank NA to Jay Dees at 25 Cedricton St. for $40,000.
Estate of Arthur Sallustio to Ronald Smith at 215 Cheston St. for $86,250.
Dolores Harrer to John Weber at 2407 Edgar St. for $82,501.
Carole Lee Berger to Shannon Higgins at 30 Lacona St. for $50,000.
Christopher Hanbury to Jason Kreutzer at 1608 Westmont Ave. for $53,150.
30th Ward
Morgan A Zipf Meister to Bryan Daniel Defranco at 229 Mathews Ave. for $9,500.
Tien Chaisue to William Pierce Jr. and Deborah Pierce at 332 Arabella St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $17,100).
Mt. Oliver
131 Brownsville Road LLC to NEM Properties LLC at 131-133 Brownsville Road for $106,000.
Michael Reynolds to 3 Brand Realty LLC at 711 Louisa St. for $30,000.
LPB Properties LLC to Beechco LLC at 149 Margaret St. for $32,400.
James Sluk to Fly Moto 38 LLC at 630 Margaret St. for $34,000.
Platinum Homes Real Estate LLC to Beechco LLC at 423 Walnut St. for $49,000.
Zamoco Real Estate to Rent With Option to Buy LLC at 417 Hays Ave. for $24,000.
Thomas Gallagher to Rent With Option to Buy LLC at 113 Margaret St. for $36,000.
James Ruposky to Ben Morris at 150 Ormsby Ave. for $19,900.
