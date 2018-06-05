ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transactions for issues of May 29 & June 5

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 5, 2018



16th Ward

William Andrew Gadd to Jay and Joelle Lessler at 3011 Josephine St. for $126,000.

Marshall Real Estate LLC to Michael Fortunato at 2532 Larkin Way for $290,000.

Kirk Yogan to Karen Bryant at 2250 Mary St. Unit 115 for $244,000.

Christopher O'Neill to Carlos Ainsworth and Adrian Smith at 2336 Sarah St. for $244,880.

2611 Jane Street LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 2712 Sarah St. for $280,000.

Jodi K Chase Singer to John and Colleen Cain at 2128 Sidney St. for $227,500.

Michael Reynolds to 3 Brand Realty LLC at 313 Sterling St. for $40,000.

Carl Stepanovich II to Bruce and Joni Marantis at 3125 Josephine St. for $280,000.

Arriba Realty LLC to Brian Henciak at 2250 Mary St. Unit 106 for $335,000.

Aaron Shea to Allison Jedinak at 2720 Shelly St. for $146,560.

17th Ward

Christopher Petrone to Sean Hasson and Taylor Gasparovic at 1806 Fox Way for $212,900.

STH Development LLC to Raymond Erfort at 1912 Fox Way for $40,000.

1813 Mary LLC to Hoden Enterprises LLC at 1813 Mary St. for $170,000.

Daniel Dingus to 213INV LLC at 154 Monastery Place for $119,000.

Lynn McCarthy to Alyssa and Vasilii Bushunow at 14 Pius St. for $187,000.

Swisshelm Management to G Squared Capital L.P. at 82 S. 12th St. for $593,000.

91 S 15th LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 91 S. 15th St. for $225,000.

Dylan Munoz to Francesca Jung at 1910 Wharton St. for $311,000.

James O'Brien to James Conner at 117 Merriman Way Unit 27 for $475,000.

Patrick Linn to Colin Allen at 1824 Merriman Way Unit 42 for $410,000.

Murdock Group Inc. et al. to Lori Thomas at 141-1/2 S. 19th St. for $200,650.

B. James Shafer to Jeffrey Morris at 1913 Sidney St. for $187,500.

18th Ward

Jean Myers to David and Susan Marinelli at 75 Haberman Ave. for $22,800.

Stephen O'Malley to Thomas Hoffman at 416 Knox Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,930).

Dewayne Jones to Kestermartins and Eugenia Ugoh at 622 Lillian St. for $2,000.

Henry Hegerle to I Fix Bricks LLC at 307 Millbridge St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,254).

860 Realty Corp. to JSF Saw Mill EX LLC at Timberland Ave. for $1,700,000.

Marlex Properties LLC to Daniel Terlecki at 209 Caperton St. for $32,000.

Estate of Stephanie Gonsar to Steven Gonsar at 51 Harwood St. for $125,000.

Michael Hawkins to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA at 625 Lillian St. for $6,320 by sheriff's deed.

Darlene Geier to HSBC Bank USA NA trustee at 120 Reifert St. for $2,498 by sheriff's deed.

19th Ward

John Smathers III to Stephen Dunton at 55 Albert St. for $130,000.

Kelly King to Eric and Molly Revak at 253 Republic St. for $305,000.

Matthew Portune to West Allen Capital 25 LLC at 811 Southern Ave. for $134,000.

Conrad Bricker to Bernard and Judith Weiss at 1 Trimont Lane 1120B for $395,000.

Gilbert McNie III to MTGLQ Investors L.P. at 457 Augusta St. for $2,870 by sheriff's deed.

Robert Stokes to James Nickman Jr. and Heather Nickman at 1000 Grandview Ave. Unit 406 for $374,000.

Douglas Santschi to George Raftis III and Caitlin Raftis at 231 Merrimac St. for $112,800.

Amy Leopold to Robert Shaposka at 1 Trimont Lane Unit 103P for $162,000.

29th Ward

Marlex Properties LLC to Ja Von A Key White at 426 Ariston St. for $89,900.

Estate of Louise Burkley to William Joseph Geisler at 102 Kirk Ave. for $13,140.

Bill Sfamenos to G & I Holdings L.P. at 33 Merritt Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,170).

Nadine Harris to Carlos and Amber Aviles at 120 Nobles Lane for $65,000.

Jacqueline Parker to William and Erica Medina at 313-315 Birmingham Ave. for $30,000.

NexTier Bank NA to Jay Dees at 25 Cedricton St. for $40,000.

Estate of Arthur Sallustio to Ronald Smith at 215 Cheston St. for $86,250.

Dolores Harrer to John Weber at 2407 Edgar St. for $82,501.

Carole Lee Berger to Shannon Higgins at 30 Lacona St. for $50,000.

Christopher Hanbury to Jason Kreutzer at 1608 Westmont Ave. for $53,150.

30th Ward

Morgan A Zipf Meister to Bryan Daniel Defranco at 229 Mathews Ave. for $9,500.

Tien Chaisue to William Pierce Jr. and Deborah Pierce at 332 Arabella St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $17,100).

Mt. Oliver

131 Brownsville Road LLC to NEM Properties LLC at 131-133 Brownsville Road for $106,000.

Michael Reynolds to 3 Brand Realty LLC at 711 Louisa St. for $30,000.

LPB Properties LLC to Beechco LLC at 149 Margaret St. for $32,400.

James Sluk to Fly Moto 38 LLC at 630 Margaret St. for $34,000.

Platinum Homes Real Estate LLC to Beechco LLC at 423 Walnut St. for $49,000.

Zamoco Real Estate to Rent With Option to Buy LLC at 417 Hays Ave. for $24,000.

Thomas Gallagher to Rent With Option to Buy LLC at 113 Margaret St. for $36,000.

James Ruposky to Ben Morris at 150 Ormsby Ave. for $19,900.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017