South Sider recognized on 2018 'Super Lawyers' list

Pittsburgh law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott has announced that Super Lawyers® has named Ron Hicks to the 2018 list of top attorneys in Pennsylvania.

Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters business rating service, evaluates outstanding lawyers across the nation using statewide surveys, independent research evaluations and peer reviews in more than 70 practice areas. The list features less than five percent of the lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania each year.

Mr. Hicks, a partner at the firm, is a business and oil and gas rights trial lawyer who, for more than 30 years, has handled emergency, complex and appellate litigation and other business matters for a variety of clients, including LGBT+ business owners. He serves as chair of the firm's Energy, Utilities & Mineral Rights practice group; co-chair of its Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group and as a member of the firm's Diversity and Technology committees. Hicks also serves as co-chair of the U.S./Canada Litigation Group of Meritas.

He is a member of the Academy of Trial Lawyers of Allegheny County and an elected member of the Board of Governors of the Allegheny County Bar Association. Super Lawyers® has honored him on its list 11 times since 2005.

Mr. Hicks graduated from Pennsylvania State University and Wake Forest University School of Law. He resides in South Side.