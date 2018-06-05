Second annual A Taste of Allentown June 15

The second annual Taste of Allentown is right around the corner on June 15.

Last year’s Taste of Allentown featured seven neighborhood restaurants and caterers, this year’s food tour has expanded to nine stops with a variety of foods.

"Last year's event sold out so we hope to continue to build on that momentum,” explained Gordon Hall, Allentown Business District manager for the Hilltop Alliance. “We know that we have a unique group of businesses up here; The Taste of Allentown is a just a fun way to showcase them together.

In my eyes, the event is a success if it brings somebody to the neighborhood for the very first time and it leaves a good impression. Hopefully they'll end the night saying, ‘I'm really glad I discovered Allentown.’"

This year’s tour will pair some of the neighborhoods new and classic food establishments with unique Allentown area businesses. Stops include:

Black Forge Coffee House featuring an assortment of pastries (most likely mini-brownies, cream pies and scones) from 350 Degree Bakery;

Weeping Glass with a choice of Leon’s Caribbean’s cabbage or jerk chicken wings over a bed of rice and beans;

Breakfast at Shelly’s will be serving mini-meatballs and pierogies;

Public Source will feature Black Market’s cured meat trays of original Redtail Edition Beef Jerky and their homemade muffuletta;

Splish Splash Laundromat has teamed with Paisano’s for pizza and calzones. There will also be a pop-up art exhibit of Asia Bey’s concept sketches for artwork to be displayed on the Arlington Avenue windows of ABC-EZ Self Storage;

Work Hard Pittsburgh will host Mi Empanada in a pop-up kitchen to serve a variety of empanadas with meat and vegetarian options;

Hilltop Pharmacy will have Phat Girlz a Cookin’ who will be serving garlic parmesan turkey meatballs, mango habanero meatballs, black beans and rice, sautéed peppers and onions, watermelon water and Phat Pink Punch.

All stops will include a complimentary beverage of beer and/or wine.

An after-party will take place in alla Famiglia’s new ballroom where they will serve chicken Milanese, pasta and sauce.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available at: https://bit.ly/2Jq8gov.

A Taste of Allentown is sponsored by Dollar Bank, RE360, Hilltop Alliance and Allentown CDC.