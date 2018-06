The next meeting of the Friends of Phillips Park will be on Tuesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Phillips Park and Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Upcoming events at the park include Free Outdoor Yoga planned for 11 a.m. on Sundays June 10, July 22 and August 12.

Register for for any Phillips Park events and learn more at http://www.facebook.com/friendsofphillips.