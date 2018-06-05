County Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program begins in June

The Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will again be administering the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. This program helps eligible older adults to supplement their diets with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables by providing a set of four checks for a total of $20.

Checks will be distributed on Tuesday, June 12 by the AAA senior center network on a first come, first served basis. The checks can be spent through November 30 on produce grown in Pennsylvania at participating Farmers’ Markets. Those who are eligible but unable to get to a senior center may designate a proxy to pick up and redeem the checks. There is a limit of two proxy forms per person.

To be eligible, you must: be an Allegheny County resident; be age 60 or older before December 31, 2018; not live in a residential facility providing meals; and meet income requirements ($22,459 annual gross income for a one-person household and $30,451 for a two-person household).

To access distribution sites, proxy forms, locations of farmers markets and other information about the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, visit http://www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/SFMNP or call the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460.