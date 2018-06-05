ACHD will treat catch basins to combat mosquito breeding

The Allegheny County Health Department will be treating storm water catch basins in selected areas of Pittsburgh to combat the breeding of mosquitos that can be a nuisance and potentially spread diseases such as West Nile virus.

The treatments will begin on Monday, June 4, and will continue through Friday, June 8, between the hours of 4:30 – 9 p.m. each day.

The Health Department is set to treat approximately 8,500 catch basins within the city of Pittsburgh, including portions of neighborhoods in the East End, West End, North Side and South Side. These specific areas have had West Nile virus activity in previous years.

Any catch basin that holds water is a breeding ground for mosquitos during the heat of summer. Treatment with pesticides can keep mosquito larvae from emerging into full-fledged adults capable of spreading disease to humans.

The pesticide, which is called Altosid, is non-toxic to people, pets and aquatic life. The pesticide will be deposited manually into catch basins. Treated basins will be marked with bright green paint.

Residents can also help reduce the mosquito population by eliminating and treating breeding sites on their own property. Breeding sites include stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools, buckets, clogged gutters, etc. Mosquitos can breed in as little as half-inch deep stagnant water. Also, inexpensive but effective pesticides are available at hardware stores and home improvement centers.

To report a property that has potential breeding sites for mosquitos, contact the Health Department at 412-687-ACHD (2243).