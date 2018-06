All kids, ages 18 and under, are invited to eat dinner free of charge at Hill Top United Methodist Church, 631 E. Warrington Avenue, every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., from June 13 to August 8.

Crafts, games, and other activities will be provided along with the meal.

Call Jess Price at 412-254-3497 with any questions. Dinner and activities are sponsored by the Summer Feeding Program.