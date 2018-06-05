This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 6 , at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Robert Walsh, 729 Carnival Way, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Robert Walsh, 731 Carnival Way, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Taniqua R. Bonneau, 935 Manton Way, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6 , at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Trimont Residential Condominium, Plymouth Street (6G-260), 19th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6 , at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• BG 43 Properties LLC, 973 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.2.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6 , at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Avila Construction, 502 Grace Street, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 7, at 8:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Gene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Shrey Sekhar, 2402 Cobden Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• George Leventis, 2302 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Joseph A. and Sherri A. Zyra, 2911 Mary Street, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Laurie Harkness, 2709 Oakley Way, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Helena Schaefers, 2513 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 604.3.

• Helen Wilk, 232 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Bingham South Side LP, 901 Bingham Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

• William M. Papas, 1024 Manor Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.11.

• 1919 Mary Street LLC, 1919 Mary Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3, 307.1, 108.2.

• 1919 Mary Street LLC, 1919 Mary Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.3, 304.7, 304.1, 304.16.

• Carla A. Reed, 63 S. 17th Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Brian J. Novicki Jr., 138 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Ines Luna, 2760 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Jacqueline and Paul Martini, 622 Windom Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court case are scheduled for Thursday, June 7, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Honradez Investment Group, 307 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Colleen H. Sullivan, 0 Althea Street (15S-94), 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Robert C. Gordon, 852 Ashdale Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Inell Stewart and Debra Young, 856 Ashdale Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Calvin L. and Pamella Sheffield, 0 Climax Street (14E-233), 18th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Steven P. Peemsterboer Inc., 20 Sycamore Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Emma L. Henderson, 815 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Dewayne Jones, 622 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 339 Sylvania Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 339 Sylvania Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.7, 925.06.

• Bernadette Frazier, 119 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Barbara A. and Terrance P. Kunkel, 1144 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Gary D. McClelland, 204 Copperfield Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 304.10, 302.7.

• Carolyn and Elmer Goettel, 1633 E. Cherryhill Street, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Gloria J. Szulkowski Family Trust, 523 Laughlin Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Christopher Carroll, 34 Minooka Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Robert S. Beck Jr., 1645 Mt. Vernon Street, 29th Ward, Codes 304.7, 302.3.

• David L. Newland, The Boulevard, 29th Ward, Codes 304.1, 302.8.

• Mary G. Wolf, 313 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Jeff J. and Maxine A. Cullens, 212 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.6, 302.3, 304.7, 304.8.

• Dorine Brackett, 427 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.13, 304.7.

• Renee DeVaughn, 207 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.7, PM304.11, 304.2.

• Kaja Holdings 2 LLC, 328 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.11, 304.6.

• Knoxville Christian Church, 77 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• Tajudeen Ogunnoiki, 228 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.8, 302.3.

• Davie and Rose M. Gaito, 129 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.