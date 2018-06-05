Mt. Oliver Ordinances 969 and 970

The following ordinances will be considered for adoption at a Regular Meeting of the Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:30 PM, 150 Brownsville Road -

Ordinance 969

Amending Chapter 248 (Vehicles & Traffic) of the Mt. Oliver Borough Code, to provide for additional metered parking spaces.

Ordinance 970

Authorizing Mt. Oliver Borough to enter into an Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement with the City of Pittsburgh with regard to the City providing Animal Control Services to the Borough.