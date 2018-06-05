Mt. Oliver Housing Court

Results for the May 22 Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases before Municipal District Judge Richard King:

• Sean Allen, 141 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough,108.1.1, Dangerous Structure, Fined $595.87.

• Brownsville Road Residences, 621 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation, Fined Dismissed.

• My Tron Tran, 208 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Dismissed.

• Katherine Barrington, 207 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Fined $121.87.

• Blue Dog Enterprises, 222 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Fined $196.87.

• Veronica Kiesel, 130 John Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Fined $146.87.

• Prosperous Properties, 135 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Fined $196.87.

• R&T Investments, 121 Frederick Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Fined $146.87.

• Monica Jones, 130 Sherman Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Dismissed.

• Louis Martorella, 227 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Fined $121.87.

• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash, Dismissed.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 7, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Janet Dearolf, 245 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Raymond Frankert, 2 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Christopher Kramer, 173 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation.

• Trzade Management LLC, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Regina Castel (McClain), 687 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Steven Reinsel, 424 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Kevin O'Malley, 222 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Eco Engineering, 306 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Jason Kasten, 200 Moye Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Regeneration Properties, 208 Moye Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Eco Engineering, 42 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• MO Rentals, 129 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.