Memorial Day services on the South Side Slopes

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
June 5, 2018
Jim Wrzesinski and Curtis Schmitt place a wreath at a Mission Street memorial during Memorial Day ceremonies. The South Side Hilltop Memorial Day Committee placed the wreaths throughout South Pittsburgh. Additional photos in the Photo Gallery.
PO Box 4285Pittsburgh, PA 15203Ph: (412) 481-0266news@sopghreporter.com
© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017
Reader Comments
(0)