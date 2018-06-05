ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Memorial Day services on the South Side Slopes

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 5, 2018

Jim Wrzesinski and Curtis Schmitt place a wreath at a Mission Street memorial during Memorial Day ceremonies. The South Side Hilltop Memorial Day Committee placed the wreaths throughout South Pittsburgh. Additional photos in the Photo Gallery.













 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017