South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transactions for issue of May 28, 2018

 
May 29, 2018



16th Ward

William Andrew Gadd to Jay and Joelle Lessler at 3011 Josephine St. for $126,000.

Marshall Real Estate LLC to Michael Fortunato at 2532 Larkin Way for $290,000.

Kirk Yogan to Karen Bryant at 2250 Mary St. Unit 115 for $244,000.

Christopher O'Neill to Carlos Ainsworth and Adrian Smith at 2336 Sarah St. for $244,880.

2611 Jane Street LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 2712 Sarah St. for $280,000.

Jodi K Chase Singer to John and Colleen Cain at 2128 Sidney St. for $227,500.

Michael Reynolds to 3 Brand Realty LLC at 313 Sterling St. for $40,000.

17th Ward

Christopher Petrone to Sean Hasson and Taylor Gasparovic at 1806 Fox Way for $212,900.

STH Development LLC to Raymond Erfort at 1912 Fox Way for $40,000.

1813 Mary LLC to Hoden Enterprises LLC at 1813 Mary St. for $170,000.

Daniel Dingus to 213INV LLC at 154 Monastery Place for $119,000.

Lynn McCarthy to Alyssa and Vasilii Bushunow at 14 Pius St. for $187,000.

Swisshelm Management to G Squared Capital L.P. at 82 S. 12th St. for $593,000.

91 S 15th LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 91 S. 15th St. for $225,000.

Dylan Munoz to Francesca Jung at 1910 Wharton St. for $311,000.

18th Ward

Jean Myers to David and Susan Marinelli at 75 Haberman Ave. for $22,800.

Stephen O'Malley to Thomas Hoffman at 416 Knox Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,930).

Dewayne Jones to Kestermartins and Eugenia Ugoh at 622 Lillian St. for $2,000.

Henry Hegerle to I Fix Bricks LLC at 307 Millbridge St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,254).

860 Realty Corp. to JSF Saw Mill EX LLC at Timberland Ave. for $1,700,000.

19th Ward

John Smathers III to Stephen Dunton at 55 Albert St. for $130,000.

Kelly King to Eric and Molly Revak at 253 Republic St. for $305,000.

Matthew Portune to West Allen Capital 25 LLC at 811 Southern Ave. for $134,000.

Conrad Bricker to Bernard and Judith Weiss at 1 Trimont Lane 1120B for $395,000.

29th Ward

Marlex Properties LLC to Ja Von A Key White at 426 Ariston St. for $89,900.

Estate of Louise Burkley to William Joseph Geisler at 102 Kirk Ave. for $13,140.

Bill Sfamenos to G & I Holdings L.P. at 33 Merritt Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,170).

Nadine Harris to Carlos and Amber Aviles at 120 Nobles Lane for $65,000.

30th Ward

Morgan A Zipf Meister to Bryan Daniel Defranco at 229 Mathews Ave. for $9,500.

Mt. Oliver

131 Brownsville Road LLC to NEM Properties LLC at 131-133 Brownsville Road for $106,000.

Michael Reynolds to 3 Brand Realty LLC at 711 Louisa St. for $30,000.

LPB Properties LLC to Beechco LLC at 149 Margaret St. for $32,400.

James Sluk to Fly Moto 38 LLC at 630 Margaret St. for $34,000.

Platinum Homes Real Estate LLC to Beechco LLC at 423 Walnut St. for $49,000.

 
