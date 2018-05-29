Real estate transactions for issue of May 28, 2018

16th Ward

William Andrew Gadd to Jay and Joelle Lessler at 3011 Josephine St. for $126,000.

Marshall Real Estate LLC to Michael Fortunato at 2532 Larkin Way for $290,000.

Kirk Yogan to Karen Bryant at 2250 Mary St. Unit 115 for $244,000.

Christopher O'Neill to Carlos Ainsworth and Adrian Smith at 2336 Sarah St. for $244,880.

2611 Jane Street LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 2712 Sarah St. for $280,000.

Jodi K Chase Singer to John and Colleen Cain at 2128 Sidney St. for $227,500.

Michael Reynolds to 3 Brand Realty LLC at 313 Sterling St. for $40,000.

17th Ward

Christopher Petrone to Sean Hasson and Taylor Gasparovic at 1806 Fox Way for $212,900.

STH Development LLC to Raymond Erfort at 1912 Fox Way for $40,000.

1813 Mary LLC to Hoden Enterprises LLC at 1813 Mary St. for $170,000.

Daniel Dingus to 213INV LLC at 154 Monastery Place for $119,000.

Lynn McCarthy to Alyssa and Vasilii Bushunow at 14 Pius St. for $187,000.

Swisshelm Management to G Squared Capital L.P. at 82 S. 12th St. for $593,000.

91 S 15th LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 91 S. 15th St. for $225,000.

Dylan Munoz to Francesca Jung at 1910 Wharton St. for $311,000.

18th Ward

Jean Myers to David and Susan Marinelli at 75 Haberman Ave. for $22,800.

Stephen O'Malley to Thomas Hoffman at 416 Knox Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,930).

Dewayne Jones to Kestermartins and Eugenia Ugoh at 622 Lillian St. for $2,000.

Henry Hegerle to I Fix Bricks LLC at 307 Millbridge St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,254).

860 Realty Corp. to JSF Saw Mill EX LLC at Timberland Ave. for $1,700,000.

19th Ward

John Smathers III to Stephen Dunton at 55 Albert St. for $130,000.

Kelly King to Eric and Molly Revak at 253 Republic St. for $305,000.

Matthew Portune to West Allen Capital 25 LLC at 811 Southern Ave. for $134,000.

Conrad Bricker to Bernard and Judith Weiss at 1 Trimont Lane 1120B for $395,000.

29th Ward

Marlex Properties LLC to Ja Von A Key White at 426 Ariston St. for $89,900.

Estate of Louise Burkley to William Joseph Geisler at 102 Kirk Ave. for $13,140.

Bill Sfamenos to G & I Holdings L.P. at 33 Merritt Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,170).

Nadine Harris to Carlos and Amber Aviles at 120 Nobles Lane for $65,000.

30th Ward

Morgan A Zipf Meister to Bryan Daniel Defranco at 229 Mathews Ave. for $9,500.

Mt. Oliver

131 Brownsville Road LLC to NEM Properties LLC at 131-133 Brownsville Road for $106,000.

Michael Reynolds to 3 Brand Realty LLC at 711 Louisa St. for $30,000.

LPB Properties LLC to Beechco LLC at 149 Margaret St. for $32,400.

James Sluk to Fly Moto 38 LLC at 630 Margaret St. for $34,000.

Platinum Homes Real Estate LLC to Beechco LLC at 423 Walnut St. for $49,000.