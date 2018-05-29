ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Arrest made in Mount Oliver bank robbery

 
May 29, 2018

Thomas D. Cordero

Mount Oliver Police responded to a robbery at the Northwest Savings Bank on Brownsville Road on May 30, at approximately 3 p.m.

The Mount Oliver Police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police to investigate the robbery.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect took $880 after passing a note to the teller. No weapon was shown during the robbery.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. that night, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Thomas D. Cordero, turned himself into the Mount Oliver Police Station. He was promptly arrested and subsequently taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Cordero is charged with two felony counts of robbery and one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with information about this incident, or information related to the suspect, is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police at 412-473-1200.

 
