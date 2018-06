Jersie Siters, third grader at Phillips Elementary School, is May's South Side Chamber of Commerce's Phillips Student of the Month Award recipient. Pictured are (from left) Kay Siters, grandmother; John Siters, Sr., grandfather; Lindsay Nemit, mother; John Siters, Jr., father; Jersie Siters; Caydence Siters, cousin; Stacy Riggle-El Sabbagh, teacher; and, Chamber Board Member and sponsor Rebecca Kasavich.